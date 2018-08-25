Hermitage City Council Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Hermitage City Council for August, 2018 was conducted August 20th. Present were Mayor Harrod and Council Members Tonya Kendrix, Randy Gorman, Jr. and Annette Peebles. The regular business of approving minutes and financial reports was conducted.
The police department reported the issuance of 10 citations for the month and the fire department reported one house fire. The water system was reported in compliance. It was noted that a speed bump was installed between the gym and high school to protect the playground.
The council voted to amen ordinance #109 and adopted ordinance 114. Ordinance #109 was amended to designate the personnel who are authorized to collect fine money. It allows the District Court, the city administrative assistant, the Hermitage police chief and the virtual justice system to collect. Ordinance # 114 allows the City of Hermitage to bill for fire calls answered outside the city limits.
Mayor Harrod issue a proclamation designating October 5, 2018 as "Go Pink For the Cure Day" in Hermitage.
