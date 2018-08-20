Hermitage School Board Has Short Meeting

The August 13th meeting of the Hermitage School Board was relatively brief. After approving the minutes of the past meeting and reviewing and approving the financial report, the board heard monthly reports from the following:
Mistie McGhee, 7-12 Principal/SIS
Rosalynda Ellis, K-6 Principal/SIS
Dr. Tracy Tucker, Superintendent
A update on personnel policy committees was also presented.
Chad McKinley made a presentation on AT&T cameras for school buses. There was a lot of discussion and questions from the board. No action was taken.
The board members then approved the Arkansas Department of Education academic standards and the ASBA model policy agreement.
After going into executive session, the board returned and and approved the following hires:
Yuri Herring, pre-k para-pro
Lori McDougald, cross country coach
Ashley Gates, bus driver
21stCCLC After School Program Staff,Lori McDougladCoordinator/Program Director for the high school and Rita Courtney for the elementary school.
Others hired or rehired-Shanda Hancock, Emily Kidwell Johnston, Theresa Cooper, Jamie Corker, Alicia Avery,Ginnie Sellers, Ashley Martinez, Felecia Doster, Ron Hoskins, Cristy Cathey, Tracie Richard, Rhonda Ferrell, Gwen Huitt, Anna "Christy" Rowell, Brenda Nolan, Elizabeth Richey, Sherry Wall, Charles Thomas, Gregory Mauldin, Russell Woodard, Ashley Gater, Charish Blankinship, Chanelle Gilbert, Yulonda Thomas, Pat Richard, Lee Campbell, Mary Carroll.
