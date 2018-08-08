How To Subscribe To Watch Warren Lumberjack Games Online LIVE

The Lumberjack LIVE crew will once again be streaming the Lumberjack Football season live on the NFHS Network.
Fans will need an NFHS Network paid subscription to be able to watch games live. There are three separate subscription options. Viewers can purchase an "Annual Pass" for $50, which lasts for 365 days. The second option is called the "Seasonal Pass," which is $30 and gives a viewer access to live broadcasts for 120 days. The last option is called the "Monthly Pass," and it gives viewers access for 30 days, costing just $9.95.
To purchase a subscription to watch Lumberjack games live this football season, visit warrenlumberjacks.com. A portion of the proceeds go to the Warren School District.
The first game is set for August 25 at 12 p.m. in North Little Rock. Go ahead and pick up your subscription today.
