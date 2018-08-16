Intermodal Still Battling Rail Issue

It has become somewhat like a broken record. Every recent board meeting the Southeast Arkansas Regional Solid Waste Board discusses and re-discusses and then again talks about the railroad crossing within the intermodal park, which is located east of Wilmar on U. S. Highway 278. The issue has been ongoing for some two years or more.
What is under discussion is the inability of the intermodel to complete a road crossing of the rail line that runs through the intermodal park. The intermodal authority owns land on both sides of the railroad. The problem, as outlined by the railroad, is that the crossing is too close to a switch. The switch must be relocated or the road crossing moved. In either case it will cost money and the question is, who will pay? There has also been the discussion of whose fault it is that the crossing was began to be constructed too close to the existing switch. The debate and effort to get the matter resolved has been going on and on with seemingly no results. Some board members appear to blame the consulting engineer while others are put out with the rail companies. ( It should be noted that the rail is owned by Union Pacific but is operated by a short line company. It also should be pointed out that the short line operators have changed since the process began.) The issue has at times been a little contentious and that showed during part of the discussion among board members and the county judges.
The board voted to authorize the consulting engineer to write a letter to one of the rail companies asking that the matter be accelerated. There was lots of discussion on the wording of the letter and it was left pending some revised language even after the vote was taken. There was discussion on whose letterhead the letter should be written. It was agreed to have the engineer send the letter on their letterhead.
It is estimated that the least expensive alternative is to relocate the switch. That cost will be around $32,000.00. There is apparently no additional grant money to pay for the work.
There was little other business dealt with. The financial report listed the loan note payable by the authority at $64,147.19. It showed the two counties and two cities owing the authority a total of $303,688.85. Warren's share was listed as $59,161.31 and Bradley County's as $177,210.88.
Cash balances were listed as $9.838.76.
