Local Dentist Facing Disciplinary Hearing By State Dental Board

According to information provided by the legal council for Dr. John Durmon, DDS of Warren, the local dentist is facing a disciplinary hearing before the Arkansas Dental Board on multiple charges. Dr. Durmon will have the opportunity to challenge and answer the allegations in a hearing currently set for September 14th. As of now the board has suspended his license to practice.
"Overview of Temporary Suspenson of License of Dr. John Durmon, DDS"-Submitted by Jay Shue, Attorney Representing Dr. Durmon:
"After receiving and reviewing a complaint in November of 2017, the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners Complaint Committee determined that Dr. John Durmon, DDS, was in violation of the Dental Practices Act and required to pay a fine of $500.00, be placed on probation for a period of two years and be subjected to random visits by the board's investigator.
The violation was based upon the Dental Practices Act, which covers professional competency and compliance to maintain proper standards of professional conduct for dentists practicing within the state.
On March 5 (editors note: we assume 2018), during a Dental Board Examiners visit, Dr. Durmon's office was also found to be in an unsanitary and unsafe condition for the health and welfare of his patients.
After further review the Board issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Dr. Durmon on March 15 for allegedly violating the previous probation order, for poor record-keeping and infection control. The Board stated that Dr. Durmon exhibited unprofessional conduct and negligence specifically of patient records maintained on the premises. The audit indicated that insurance providers were billed for radiographs/x-rays, but records of developed film were not present. Alleged failure to develop and study the films prior to treatment of patients and the lack of proper record-keeping is a concern of compliance for the professional standard of care and exhibits unprofessional conduct and negligence.
The Emergency Order of Suspension requires Dr. Durmon to forfeit his DEA permit authorizing him to prescribe or administer schedule medication, as well as to not use his permits issued by the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners authorizing him to administer anesthesia to his patients, pending a disciplinary hearing or further orders from the board.
In addition to the Emergency Order of Suspension, the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners also ordered a disciplinary hearing to determine whether Dr. Durmon has indeed violated the Dental Practice Act, as alleged. During the hearing procedures, Dr. Durmon and his representing attorney, will be given the opportunity to examine all of the evidence exhibited, cross-examine witnesses, and offer evidence and witnesses in his behalf. The hearing is set for September 14th, ( 2018 ). If found guilty of violating the Dental Practices Act, the Board will determine whether his license to practice dentistry in the state of Arkansas should be revoked or suspended, or whether other sanctions should be given as punishment."
After receiving the statement form Dr. Durmon's attorney, salineriverchronicle.com contacted legal council for the State Dental Board for comment or for further information. The Board made no further comments, but did indicate the statement as submitted by Dr. Durmon's attorney was substantially accurate.
Dr. Durmon did speak with salineriverchronicle.com in person and referred the website to his attorney for information and comment.
"Overview of Temporary Suspenson of License of Dr. John Durmon, DDS"-Submitted by Jay Shue, Attorney Representing Dr. Durmon:
"After receiving and reviewing a complaint in November of 2017, the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners Complaint Committee determined that Dr. John Durmon, DDS, was in violation of the Dental Practices Act and required to pay a fine of $500.00, be placed on probation for a period of two years and be subjected to random visits by the board's investigator.
The violation was based upon the Dental Practices Act, which covers professional competency and compliance to maintain proper standards of professional conduct for dentists practicing within the state.
On March 5 (editors note: we assume 2018), during a Dental Board Examiners visit, Dr. Durmon's office was also found to be in an unsanitary and unsafe condition for the health and welfare of his patients.
After further review the Board issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Dr. Durmon on March 15 for allegedly violating the previous probation order, for poor record-keeping and infection control. The Board stated that Dr. Durmon exhibited unprofessional conduct and negligence specifically of patient records maintained on the premises. The audit indicated that insurance providers were billed for radiographs/x-rays, but records of developed film were not present. Alleged failure to develop and study the films prior to treatment of patients and the lack of proper record-keeping is a concern of compliance for the professional standard of care and exhibits unprofessional conduct and negligence.
The Emergency Order of Suspension requires Dr. Durmon to forfeit his DEA permit authorizing him to prescribe or administer schedule medication, as well as to not use his permits issued by the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners authorizing him to administer anesthesia to his patients, pending a disciplinary hearing or further orders from the board.
In addition to the Emergency Order of Suspension, the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners also ordered a disciplinary hearing to determine whether Dr. Durmon has indeed violated the Dental Practice Act, as alleged. During the hearing procedures, Dr. Durmon and his representing attorney, will be given the opportunity to examine all of the evidence exhibited, cross-examine witnesses, and offer evidence and witnesses in his behalf. The hearing is set for September 14th, ( 2018 ). If found guilty of violating the Dental Practices Act, the Board will determine whether his license to practice dentistry in the state of Arkansas should be revoked or suspended, or whether other sanctions should be given as punishment."
After receiving the statement form Dr. Durmon's attorney, salineriverchronicle.com contacted legal council for the State Dental Board for comment or for further information. The Board made no further comments, but did indicate the statement as submitted by Dr. Durmon's attorney was substantially accurate.
Dr. Durmon did speak with salineriverchronicle.com in person and referred the website to his attorney for information and comment.
No comments:
Post a Comment