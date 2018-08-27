Patrecia Hargrove Appointmented Interim Executive Director of SEAEDD

Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, Inc. (SEAEDD) announces the appointment of Patrecia Hargrove as Interim Executive Director.
Patrecia Hargrove began her employment at SEAEDD in 2003 as a Grants Administrator and in 2013 was promoted to Director of Development & Project Oversight. Prior to her employment at SEAEDD, Ms. Hargrove worked as a Grants Administrator for South Delta Planning & Development District in Greenville, Mississippi for 8 years. Ms. Hargrove has secured and administered millions in federal and state funded grants and contracts for units of government and non-profits in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. She has developed a strong working relationships with elected officials, leaders in the business and non-profit community in an effort to improve the economic condition of Southeast Arkansas.
Ms. Hargrove received a bachelor’s degree in business from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. She has also completed the Community Development Institute at University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.
SEAEDD was organized in 1967 under the provisions of the United State Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965. Headquartered in Pine Bluff, SEAEDD is a non-profit corporation that serves ten counties in Southeast Arkansas: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln. SEAEDD was created to help local governments meet increasing demands on their staff to take advantage of grant and program opportunities made available from State and Federal sources.
Patrecia Hargrove began her employment at SEAEDD in 2003 as a Grants Administrator and in 2013 was promoted to Director of Development & Project Oversight. Prior to her employment at SEAEDD, Ms. Hargrove worked as a Grants Administrator for South Delta Planning & Development District in Greenville, Mississippi for 8 years. Ms. Hargrove has secured and administered millions in federal and state funded grants and contracts for units of government and non-profits in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. She has developed a strong working relationships with elected officials, leaders in the business and non-profit community in an effort to improve the economic condition of Southeast Arkansas.
Ms. Hargrove received a bachelor’s degree in business from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. She has also completed the Community Development Institute at University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.
SEAEDD was organized in 1967 under the provisions of the United State Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965. Headquartered in Pine Bluff, SEAEDD is a non-profit corporation that serves ten counties in Southeast Arkansas: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln. SEAEDD was created to help local governments meet increasing demands on their staff to take advantage of grant and program opportunities made available from State and Federal sources.
No comments:
Post a Comment