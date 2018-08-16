Police Make Arrest in Fraud/Theft Case

Since August 2, 2018 the Warren Police Department has been investigating a Fraud / Theft case in which a total of $13,000 stolen from a victim's accounts. It was alleged that on August 2, 2018 that the victim accessed his online banking information and noticed that $10,000 was missing from his business account. He then made contact with the Banking Institution and they noticed that the money was transferred from his account to another customers account. It was established that this was an unapproved transfer and the money was returned to the victim. Information and evidence was gathered in reference to this case and a warrant for arrest was issued for Brittany Harness (29) of Star City. In the later evening hours on the 2nd of August it was discovered that the victim’s personal account was compromised and this time $3,000 was transferred out of his account place into the account of Harness in which she immediately withdrew. Harness was located and arrested in Star City with the assistance of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on August 3, 2018 and transported back to Warren. The investigation is still ongoing and information on two other suspects believed to be involved has been gathered. Sgt. Tim Nichols is working with authorities with the United States Army CID Division (Germany) and the Newington, New Hampshire Police Department.
It is currently unknown exactly how the suspect(s) were able to gain access into the victims account. However, it is being actively investigated by all agency's involved and we hope to make other arrest in this case in the very near future.
