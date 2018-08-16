Police Investigating Aggravated Residential Burglary

On the date of August 15, 2018 at approximately 1:36 a.m. members of the Warren Police Department took a report in reference to an Aggravated Residential Burglary. The victim in the case stated that after he entered his residence on Blankinship Court he was assaulted by two unknown male subjects. The victim was later able to escape from the two suspects and run to a nearby residence and seek help. After making his escape the two suspects fled the area in the victim’s 2009 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the area of Hazel St. on August 15, 2018. The case is currently being investigated and the Warren Police Department is asking for the communities help in locating those responsible for this crime. If you have any information please call the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703. You may remain anonymous and reward offered.
