The Bradley County Block Builders EHC quilting club currently have two quilts on display at Rob Reep Studio. One quilt will be sold to the highest bidder. It features bright colors and has appliqued lettering saying "Some of use just shine differently." All proceeds from the sale of this quilt will be donated to KidsFirst. The top bid currently stands at $100.
A second quilt on display is the club's annual Christmas quilt. Opportunities to win the quilt may be obtained with a $2.00 donation or three opportunities for a $5.00 donation. Donations can be made at Rob Reep Studio or by seeing one of the Block Builders EHC members.
