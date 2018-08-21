Quorum Court Votes To Raise County Solid Waste Fees

In a longer than usual meeting of the Bradley County Quorum Court, conducted August 20th, the court voted 8-1 to raise county garbage fees $2.50 per month for residential rates and $10.00 per month for commercial rates. The vote came after a lengthy explanation of the need for increased revenues from County Judge McKinney and members of the court, including Justice Jim Anders on behalf of the finance committee. Judge McKinney talked about efforts that have been made to collect solid waste fees owed. ( This has been an issue ). Judge McKinney indicated that recent efforts to collect fees owed have resulted in some $50,000.00 of outstanding fees being collected, yet more remains. The Judge said he is open to suggestions as to how to address the cost of solid waste, but believes the fee increase is needed. Several of the JPs voiced the same thoughts. Justice Eddie Parnell stated he had been told by several constituents that they opposed any increase and no one has told him they favor it, so he had to vote no. Justice Morman stated the rates had to go up to cover the cost of solid waste collection and disposal. Judge McKinney went on to say that the court may need to consider rate increases more regularly in order to not have to go up a large percentage at one time. It has been several years since rates were last increased.
After adopting the ordinance to increase the solid waste fees, Justice Morman made a motion to look into changes the billing cycle for solid waste from quarterly to monthly. It passed 9-0.
The court adopted ordinance #722 to authorize moving $500.00 from the county general fund to an account in the Sheriffs Department to comply with a request by state auditors. This concerned funds deposited for child support.
The court listened to a presentation by Bradley County Sheriff & Collector Herschel Tillman. The Sheriff talked with the justices about the possibility of implementing a tax on liquor in private clubs, outside the city limits. This would currently include two clubs in the county. If passed, the money would go into the county general fund and be utilized by the Sheriff's Office. Justice Morman commented that he thought the tax should be looked into.
Judge McKinney reported that a county wide clean up day will be held September 29th. More information will be forthcoming. He also reminded the court and the public that the county landfill is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month. According to the Judge usage has been very low on Saturdays.
The Judge reported that the county has been awarded a new grant to help install a new bridge on Bradley Road 11. He said efforts will continue to replace wooden bridges with new structures.
No comments:
Post a Comment