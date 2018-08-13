Representative of Volunteer Council Working At SuperValu

Pictured are Clara Palmer and Dana Harvey, representing the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Volunteer Council working at SuperValue in Warren, Friday, August 11th. They, along with other volunteers, handed out fruit cup samples and provided information about the Volunteer Council and the garden projects ongoing on the campus of the Human Development Center.
The Volunteer Council works to raise money to assist the clients and their families who are served by the Center. They also support the employees of the HDC. Any individual or company desiring to help should contact the superintendent's office at the HDC at 870-226-6774. Any money contributed is tax deductible.
Members of the Volunteer Council and the staff of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center express their appreciation to SuperValue for the stores' continued support of the Center, the clients and the staff. SuperValue always helps and contributes. Thank you!
Also pictured are Superintendent Mark Wargo and Business Manager Al Peer.
