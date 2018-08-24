Retired Teachers Hear Essential Oils Program

The Bradley County Retired Teacher Association met on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Golden Girls. Glenetta Burks, president, welcomed the group and then introduced the speaker, Merideth Brown. Mrs. Brown is associated with Do Terra Essential Oils. The group was enlightened to the many uses of essential oils which benefit the body. After a brief business meeting, the meeting was adjourned for lunch. The next meeting will be September 10th at 11:30 A.M. in the First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Speakers for the event will be State Senator Eddie Cheatham, State Representative Jeff Wardlaw, and Warren High School Lumberjacks Treylon Burks and Marcus Miller. RSVP 226-2317 for required lunch reservation.
