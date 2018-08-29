News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Rotarians Hear From Coach Hembree
The Warren Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church. This week their featured speaker was Warren Athletic Director and Head Coach Bo Hembree. He was the guest of Robert Milton.
at
3:22 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment