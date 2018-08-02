Rotary Club Thanks Community For Support In Helping Send Books To Children

The Rotary Club of Warren appreciates the wonderful donors, sponsors, and participants in the annual Pancake Breakfast in June. Your efforts raised $5,970.00, all of which goes directly to pay for an age-appropriate book mailed each month to registered children in Bradley County. We currently have 291 children registered, and at $25 per year per child, the Pancake Breakfast will pay for 231. We hope to obtain the additional funds and will try to register even more children. Our objective is to mail a book per month to each child in the County from birth to age 5. These books will enhance their pre-kindergarten reading skills and increase their chances of a successful future.
Again, thanks for all the contributions. For registration of a child or questions, please contact Sandy Doss, Bradley County Library, or Carlton E. Davis, 870-820-2822.
