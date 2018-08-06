Rural Fire Departmenyt Responds to Call

The Bradley County Rural Fire Department responded to a call at 607 Bradley 32. Upon arrival, the firemen discovered a grass fire which apparantly started in an area which had been cut by a rotaryt cutter. The fire had extended into heavy brush and was burning old tree tops in several locations across about ten acres. It was determined the vegetation was so thick it was nearly impossible to get to the fitres in the several locations with the departments equipment. Forestry wqas called and plowed a line around approximately 15 acres. The contained fire was then allowed to burn out.
No comments:
Post a Comment