Southeast Arkansas Political Host U.S. Rep. Westerman on August 9th

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is pleased to announce U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman as the featured speaker of the group’s next meeting. The meeting will take place Thursday, August 9th at the Monticello Western Sizzlin at 12 p.m. Congressman Westerman will provide attendees with an update from D.C.
The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is a non-partisan group for individuals in Southeast Arkansas who seek civil discussion of political and policy issues impacting our region, state, and nation. There are no membership fees to join the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club, and all are welcome. If you are planning to attend, RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com or call (870) 460-1189.
The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club is a non-partisan group for individuals in Southeast Arkansas who seek civil discussion of political and policy issues impacting our region, state, and nation. There are no membership fees to join the Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club, and all are welcome. If you are planning to attend, RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com or call (870) 460-1189.
No comments:
Post a Comment