State Denies Partnership Funding of New Gym But Approves Eastside

The Warren School Board met Monday, August 13 for their regular monthly meeting. After approving the minutes of the July 9 regular meeting, and a special called meeting July 26, the board heard minute messages from each of the administrators before moving into executive session.
Upon returning they made the following personnel changes:
Accepted the resignations of Francine Shelton as Special Education Paraprofessional at Eastside and Priscilla Vincent WHS Food Service.
Rehired Lois Hedger part time computer lab facilitator
Classified Hire: Margaret Marshall WHS Food Service (replacing Priscilla Vincent), Ellie Satterlee fulltime bus driver, and Carolyn Pate-full time Bus Driver
A contract between the school district and South AR Rehabilitation was approved.
The board approved the purchase of a new handicapped bus to replace the one ruined in an accident. Superintendent Cornish told the board that the insurance settlement had come in.
They also approve the lease of a new bus for three years.
The financial report was approved.
In the Superintendent's report it was noted that some structural issues were found during the work on the tract. He also noted that the ABC grand had come through, and new speed bumps have been put in place around the campuses. Partnership funding was denied by the state for the building of a new gym but partnership funding for a new Eastside was approved.
