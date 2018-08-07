Street Paving Project Completed

According to Mayor Bryan Martin, the street paving project funded by a State of Arkansas grant in the amount of $250,000.00 has been essentially completed. The City of Warren applied for the grant and was approved to overlay three major streets within the city limits. Substantial preparation work was conducted on the streets prior to repaving them.
The streets paved were:
*Woodlawn-from Cemetery to Pecan
*Hankins-from Bradley to Pecan
*N. Watson
Warren Municipal government normally conducts street paving once a year. The Warren City Council budgets funds annually for the paving of city owned streets and the council's street committee conducts a public hearing and travels throughout the city to inspect streets and determine those most in need of paving. The full council ultimately approves a paving priority list based upon the budget. Streets recently paved, utilizing the grant, are in addition to the city's annual street improvement plans.
The streets paved were:
*Woodlawn-from Cemetery to Pecan
*Hankins-from Bradley to Pecan
*N. Watson
Warren Municipal government normally conducts street paving once a year. The Warren City Council budgets funds annually for the paving of city owned streets and the council's street committee conducts a public hearing and travels throughout the city to inspect streets and determine those most in need of paving. The full council ultimately approves a paving priority list based upon the budget. Streets recently paved, utilizing the grant, are in addition to the city's annual street improvement plans.
No comments:
Post a Comment