Tax-free Holiday Coming This Weekend

With August fast approaching, you may want to give your back-to-school shopping list a glance. The first weekend in August is Arkansas’s official 2018 Sales Tax Holiday, and it’s one of the best times of the year to shop for school gear.
When is the Arkansas tax-free-weekend?
From August 4 (12:01 a.m.) to 5 (11:59 p.m.), you’ll have the opportunity to purchase eligible school supplies and clothing in Arkansas without paying the state OR local tax. Currently, Arkansas statewide tax is 6.5%, while the average local sales tax is 2.80%. That means consumers will save an average of 9.30% on qualifying purchases over the tax-free holiday.
Products exempt from sales tax during Arkansas’s Tax-Free Weekend
The Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday exempts certain clothing, equipment, and school supply items from sales tax if their price falls below a designated threshold. Pricing limits and examples of qualified items are listed below.
Clothing under $100 per item.
Examples include uniforms, jackets, hats, and shoes.
Clothing accessories and equipment under $50 per item.
Examples include jewelry, cosmetics, umbrellas, and handbags.
School supplies of any price.
Examples include backpacks, calculators, blackboard chalk and lunch boxes.
School art supplies of any price.
Examples include paints, clay and drawing pads.
School instructional materials.
Examples include textbooks, workbooks and maps.
Products not exempt from sales tax during Arkansas’s Tax-Free Weekend
Note that not all types of clothing articles, equipment and school supplies qualify for tax exemption during the sales tax holiday. You’ll still have to pay sales tax on the following:
Sewing equipment and supplies, including scissors, yarn, and tape measurers.
Protective equipment, including helmets and safety googles.
Sport or recreational equipment, including athletic shoes, baseball gloves, and shoulder pads.
See the full list of exempt and taxable items.
Tax-Free Weekend Tips
Before you start shopping over Tax-Free Weekend, keep the following tips in mind:
Qualifying online purchases will be exempt. Tax-Free shopping isn’t limited to brick-and-mortar stores. When you shop online in Arkansas during the holiday, qualified purchases will be exempt from sales tax.
Retailer coupons and discounts still apply. If a retailer offers you a coupon or discount, you can take advantage of the deal and still receive the tax exemption on eligible items. If the coupon or discount brings the item’s price below the threshold, purchases will qualify for the exemption.
You can hunt down applicable coupons at Offers.com. We offer a huge variety of coupons, discounts, and deals on clothing, accessories, school supplies, and other exempt items. Check out our back-to-school deals, or use our search bar to hunt down offers on specific products.
To learn more, check out Sales Tax Holiday Questions from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, and explore our list of all states that offer tax-free weekends.
When is the Arkansas tax-free-weekend?
From August 4 (12:01 a.m.) to 5 (11:59 p.m.), you’ll have the opportunity to purchase eligible school supplies and clothing in Arkansas without paying the state OR local tax. Currently, Arkansas statewide tax is 6.5%, while the average local sales tax is 2.80%. That means consumers will save an average of 9.30% on qualifying purchases over the tax-free holiday.
Products exempt from sales tax during Arkansas’s Tax-Free Weekend
The Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday exempts certain clothing, equipment, and school supply items from sales tax if their price falls below a designated threshold. Pricing limits and examples of qualified items are listed below.
Clothing under $100 per item.
Examples include uniforms, jackets, hats, and shoes.
Clothing accessories and equipment under $50 per item.
Examples include jewelry, cosmetics, umbrellas, and handbags.
School supplies of any price.
Examples include backpacks, calculators, blackboard chalk and lunch boxes.
School art supplies of any price.
Examples include paints, clay and drawing pads.
School instructional materials.
Examples include textbooks, workbooks and maps.
Products not exempt from sales tax during Arkansas’s Tax-Free Weekend
Note that not all types of clothing articles, equipment and school supplies qualify for tax exemption during the sales tax holiday. You’ll still have to pay sales tax on the following:
Sewing equipment and supplies, including scissors, yarn, and tape measurers.
Protective equipment, including helmets and safety googles.
Sport or recreational equipment, including athletic shoes, baseball gloves, and shoulder pads.
See the full list of exempt and taxable items.
Tax-Free Weekend Tips
Before you start shopping over Tax-Free Weekend, keep the following tips in mind:
Qualifying online purchases will be exempt. Tax-Free shopping isn’t limited to brick-and-mortar stores. When you shop online in Arkansas during the holiday, qualified purchases will be exempt from sales tax.
Retailer coupons and discounts still apply. If a retailer offers you a coupon or discount, you can take advantage of the deal and still receive the tax exemption on eligible items. If the coupon or discount brings the item’s price below the threshold, purchases will qualify for the exemption.
You can hunt down applicable coupons at Offers.com. We offer a huge variety of coupons, discounts, and deals on clothing, accessories, school supplies, and other exempt items. Check out our back-to-school deals, or use our search bar to hunt down offers on specific products.
To learn more, check out Sales Tax Holiday Questions from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, and explore our list of all states that offer tax-free weekends.
No comments:
Post a Comment