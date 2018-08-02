"The Beast" Emerges From The Kitchens Of Simple Simon's Pizza Of Warren

|David King, owner of Simple Simon's Pizza of Warren is pictured with "The Beast" pizza.
Made with 4.5 pounds of fresh dough, 12 ounces of Simple Simon's secret pizza sauce, 33 ounces of fresh mozzarella cheese, and a whopping 200 pepperonis, "The Beast" is the creation of David King, the owner of Simple Simon's Pizza of Warren.
The massive hunk of goodness takes about an hour to prep and cook, and costs $44.99.
More exciting things may be in the works for "The Beast" pizza in the days ahead. "The Beast Competition will also begin next week," said King.
You can give Simple Simon's a call at 870-226-2222.
