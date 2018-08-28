The Bradley County Hospital Board met August 23 for the regular meeting of the board. CFO Brandon Gorman presented the financial reports and went over the Home Health Care program status. Executive updates were provided by Administrator Steve Henson and Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker.
MEDICAL STAFF RECOMMENDATIONS – Dr. Joe Wharton
a. Teresa Bau, M.D., ESS – Move to Inactive Status
b. Bradley Biggers, M.D., Family Medicine – Reappointment to August 2020
c. Ian Birkett, M.D., Pathology – Reappointment to August 2020
d. Michael Flick, M.D., RAPA – Reappointment to August 2020
e. Bradley Fogel, D.O., Pathology – Reappointment to October 2020
f. David Jong, M.D., RAPA – Reappointment to January 2021
g. Perkins Mukunyadzi, M.D., Pathology – Reappointment to August 2020
h. Payal Patel, M.D., ESS – Move to Inactive Status
i. Laxmi Thummalakunta, M.D., RAPA – Initial Appointment to August 2019
j. Kelly-Ann Patrice, M.D., ARSAVES by Proxy to July 2020
k. Mhd Zaghlouleh, M.D., ARSAVES by Proxy to July 2020
l. Vishank Shah, M.D., ARSAVES by Proxy to July 2020
m. Angela Simmons, APRN to Dr. David Mego – Move to Inactive Status
n. Aaron Rowell, D.O., ESS – Temp Privileges
o. Abrar Khan, M.D., ESS – Temp Privileges
p. James Renfroe,M.D., ESS – Temp Privileges
All recommendations were approved.
During the Administrators report Steve Henson pointed out that April Harris is working as a APRN and that Concord Medical Group will be taking over the emergency room operations on October 17th. Mr. Henson told the board that efforts are underway to bring in a new family practice physician and that the hospital is close to beginning the Friday evening Saturday walk in clinic.
Mr. Henson further informed the board that efforts are underway to make arrangements with Dr. Roger Mason to provide surgery two days a week at Bradley County Medical Center. He also praised Tina Bottles, Kathy Hall, Kristen Harvey, Amber O'Fallon, Kathy Stovall and Brent Strickland for doing a good job and going over and beyond the call of duty to assist patients.
During the Administrators report Steve Henson pointed out that April Harris is working as a APRN and that Concord Medical Group will be taking over the emergency room operations on October 17th. Mr. Henson told the board that efforts are underway to bring in a new family practice physician and that the hospital is close to beginning the Friday evening Saturday walk in clinic.
Mr. Henson further informed the board that efforts are underway to make arrangements with Dr. Roger Mason to provide surgery two days a week at Bradley County Medical Center. He also praised Tina Bottles, Kathy Hall, Kristen Harvey, Amber O'Fallon, Kathy Stovall and Brent Strickland for doing a good job and going over and beyond the call of duty to assist patients.
