Tommy McLemore Announces Plans to Run for City Council

Tommy McLemore has announced his candidacy for Warren City Council, Ward 2, Position 2 subject to the November General Election. McLemore is married to Jan Echols McLemore. They have two sons, Clint and William (Wife-Randi) and two grandsons, Ford and Rain. He is a member of First Baptist Church, VFW, and Bradley County Republican committee.
Tommy was the Bradley County Coroner from 1979 to 1992, Warren City nCouncil from 1992 - 2010, and retired from the Warren Volunteer Fire Department with 20 years of service on 2002. He graduated in 1966 from Wilmar High School then attended Arkansas A&M (UAM). Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran and is currently the owner of Employer Insurance Consultants, LLC for the past 30 years.
I am excited with the interest in giving Warren a face lift. Downtown is looking nice but I feel more work is needed. I have the background and experience to be a team player. I want to be part of the effort. Your vote and support would be greatly appreciated.
Tommy was the Bradley County Coroner from 1979 to 1992, Warren City nCouncil from 1992 - 2010, and retired from the Warren Volunteer Fire Department with 20 years of service on 2002. He graduated in 1966 from Wilmar High School then attended Arkansas A&M (UAM). Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran and is currently the owner of Employer Insurance Consultants, LLC for the past 30 years.
I am excited with the interest in giving Warren a face lift. Downtown is looking nice but I feel more work is needed. I have the background and experience to be a team player. I want to be part of the effort. Your vote and support would be greatly appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment