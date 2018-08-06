Monday, August 6, 2018

Tommy McLemore Announces Plans to Run for City Council

Tommy McLemore has announced his candidacy for Warren City Council, Ward 2, Position 2 subject to the November General Election.  McLemore is married to Jan Echols McLemore.  They have two sons, Clint and William (Wife-Randi) and two grandsons, Ford and Rain.  He is a member of First Baptist Church, VFW, and Bradley County Republican committee.

Tommy was the Bradley County Coroner from 1979 to 1992, Warren City nCouncil from 1992 - 2010, and retired from the Warren Volunteer Fire Department with 20 years of service on 2002.  He graduated in 1966 from Wilmar High School then attended Arkansas A&M (UAM).  Tommy is a Vietnam Veteran and is currently the owner of Employer Insurance Consultants, LLC for the past 30 years.

I am excited with the interest in giving Warren a face lift.  Downtown is looking nice but I feel more work is needed.  I have the background and experience to be a team player.  I want to be part of the effort.  Your vote and support would be greatly appreciated.
