Two Rivers Outdoors Open For Business

Two Rivers Outdoors is now open for business. Owner Shannon Wilkerson invites all his regular customers and everyone desiring or needing to purchase outdoor hunting equipment and clothing to stop by and visit. Two Rivers Outdoors will have an expanded inventory of clothing, including women's clothing. The newly remodeled store is located on Central Street, on the corner of Wise and Central. There is plenty of onsite parking.
Stop by and visit with Shannon and his staff. the store is a wonderful addition to the Warren business community.
Stop by and visit with Shannon and his staff. the store is a wonderful addition to the Warren business community.
No comments:
Post a Comment