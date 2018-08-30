UAM Ranked 8th In The "Best Bang for the Buck"

Southern Colleges Category by Washington Monthly
MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello has been ranked number 8 in the "Best Bang for the Buck Southern Colleges" category for 2018 by Washington Monthly magazine.
The rankings are based on a number of criteria according to a news release from Washington Monthly, including cost of attendance, earnings of graduates, load repayment rates, strong student outcomes, a commitment to social mobility and the percentage of first-generation students.
UAM was the highest ranked Arkansas college or university to make the list of southern colleges, ranking 8th out of 50. Berea College of Kentucky tops the list, "which includes a mix of some of the nation's most elite institutions along with hidden gems that make up for a lack of name recognition with strong student outcomes and a commitment to social mobility," noted the release.
Other Arkansas colleges and universities in the top 50 were Harding (12th), John Brown (17th), Arkansas Tech (22nd), UA-Fort Smith (31st), Henderson State (35th), Southern Arkansas (37th) and Williams Baptist (43rd).
"I am pleased that UAM has been recognized for balancing the cost of attaining a higher education with delivering a quality educational experience for our students," said Chancellor Karla Hughes. "At a time when the cost of attending a college or university is placing a huge financial burden on students and their families, we are committed to keeping our costs as low as possible while providing a quality education.
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
