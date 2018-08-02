UAM's Master's in Secondary Education Program Named One of Nation's Best by TheBestSchools.org

MONTICELLO, AR — The master's degree program in secondary education at the University of Arkansas at Monticello has been selected as one of the top 30 online programs of its kind in the country by TheBestSchools.org.
UAM was one of two Arkansas universities named to the list by TheBestSchools.org, a website that connects prospective students with the best online degree programs available. According to a news release from TheBestSchools.org, the site reviewed all accredited online master's degree programs in secondary education in the U.S. to select the top 30 programs.
"We are pleased to be recognized as one of the nation's top graduate programs in secondary education," said Dr. Peggy Doss, vice chancellor for academic affairs. "It speaks to the hard work and dedication of our education faculty and to the quality of the curriculum."
To access the complete list of online master's programs in secondary education, go to:
https://thebestschools.org/rankings/best-online-masters-secondary-education/.
For more information, contact Jim Brewer, director of media services, at (870) 460-1274.
