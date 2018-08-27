News
Monday, August 27, 2018
Union Bank & Trust Feeds Cattlemen's Association
Union Bank & Trust fed the Cattlemen's Association Thursday evening at First Baptist Church in Warren. Pictured is Jack Gambil(right) with Union Bank representatives Tricia Wilkinson and Randy Rawls(left).
at
8:58 AM
