Warren Civil Service Commission Hires Officer

The Warren Civil Service Commission met Tuesday, August 7th to consider the hiring of a police officer. After considering the application and conducting appropriate back ground checks, the Commission voted to hire Joshua N. Bolland as a Training Sergeant assigned to the patrol division of the Warren Police Department.
Warren police positions and pay rates are set by the Warren City Council. All personnel hires are made by the Civil Service Commission. Police personnel report to the Warren Police Chief, who reports daily to the Mayor.
