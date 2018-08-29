Warren Couple Held at Gunpoint in Little Rock Carjacking

According to Little Rock news stations, a Warren couple, Chris Alford age 29 and Alyssa Herron, age 28, were held at gunpoint in a carjacking early Tuesday morning. Officers were called at 1:48 a.m. to 4500 Baseline Road as they were traveling in a black 2014 Toyota 4Runner when two men who were both masked approached them at a stop sign at Pine Cone Drive and Reck Road. According to the police report, the masked men pointed guns at the two and forced them out of the vehicle. They got in the 4Runner and drove away. No injuries were reported in this event. In addition to the carjacking, the assailants also took Alford's wallet.
