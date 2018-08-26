Warren Fire Department Called Out Twice

The Warren Fire Department was called out Thursday evening, August 23rd to put out a fire at the George/Marsh Medical Clinic. Twenty three Firemen and two Fire Engines responded. There was smoke damage damage and some damage to the attic. The building is repairable and there were no injuries. The clinic was closed at the time of the fire. According to information received, Dr. George will be set up to see patients at the Weaver Clinic on Central Street near the hospital.
On Sunday morning, August 26, the firemen were again summoned to #16 Bryant Courts to put out a fire. Again it appears most of the damage was from smoke and the structure is ok. One engine and 19 firemen attended. There were no injuries.
Both fires are being investigated but it appears the Clinic fire started in the room that houses the heating and cooling unit and the fire at Bryant Ct. began with the dryer.
