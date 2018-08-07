Warren Police Department Arrest Report For July 30-August 5, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Tyrone Grays / 310 Lafoon, Wilmar, AR / DOB 3-27-82 / Warrant WPD on 7-30-18
Ashley Emerson / 1100 S Martin Lot 12, Warren, AR / DOB 7-29-91 / Shoplifting on 7-30-18
Essie Lewis / 1392 US Highway 635, Warren, AR / DOB 1-23-71 / Shoplifting on 8-1-18
Malachie Preston / 1501 Sweetcorn LN, North Little Rock, AR / DOB 12-30-95 / Warrant on 8-1-18
Joseph Gullett / 760 Scott Rd, New Edinburg, AR / DOB 12-6-79 / Contempt of court & Warrant on 8-2-18
Brittany Harness / 400 Pine St., Apt 211, Star City, AR / DOB 8-6-89 / Theft of property over $10,000 on 8-3-18
Charles Hill 4th / 114 Pine Drive, Hermitage, AR / DOB 2/14/80 / Public Intox on 8-4-18
Vertrell Davis / Warren, AR / DOB 12/72 / Disorderly conduct on 8-4-18
Carletta Swanigan / 5095 S Main St, Warren, AR / DOB 12-15-97 / Warrant BCSO on 8-4-18
Barbra Stanley / 1100 S Martin Lot 7, Warren, AR / DOB 2-10-85 / Warrant Fordyce on 8-4-18
Robert D. Payne / 2192 Hwy 278, Wilmar, AR / DOB 7-17-85 / Parole warrant and fleeing by foot on 8-4-18
Mark Miller / 703 McCauley, Warren, AR / DOB 11-01-77 / Parole Warrant on 8-4-18
Outario Moseley / 612 Curey St, Warren, AR / DOB 8-23-91 / Poss of controlled substance(marijuana) and driving on suspended license on 8-5-18
Keenan Jenkins / 225 Smith Rd, Warren, AR / DOB 12-24-93 / Poss. of Sch. VI cont. Sub. and Poss. Instrument of crime on 8-5-18
