Warren Police Department Arrest Report For August 16-19, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Angie Smiley / 912 Shop St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-9-84 / Warrant Monticello on 8-16-18
Matthew Reep / 607 Red Oak Acres, Redfield, AR / DOB 12-16-86 / Warrant FTA on 8-16-18
Kenneth Stark / 108 Weir Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 6-15-62 / Poss Drug para and poss of cont. substance on 8-16-18
Benny Clark III / 922 S Myrtle St, Warren, AR / DOB 11-30-93 / Warrant Monticello on 8-19-18
