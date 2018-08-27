Warren Police Department Arrest Report For August 20-26, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Terrence Pickett / 623 Bradley Rd. 194, Banks, Arkansas / DOB 4-7-97 / Warrant, possession of meth, and possession of drug para on 8-20-18
Walter Wright / 416 Elm St., Warren, AR / DOB 1-28-60 / Warrant City of Warren on 8-20-18
Alex L. Hampton / 206 Wheeler St., Warren, AR / DOB 12-7-84 / suspended driver's lisence on 8-22-18
Enrique Kinte Hampton / 410 S. Pine, St., Monticello, AR / DOB 3-17-77 / Warrant Monticello on 8-22-18
Jacinto Ortiz / 809 George St., Warren, AR / DOB 2-26-78 / Left of center, DWI 2 on 8-22-18
Latacha N. McClain / 1003 Pierson St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-25-81 / Warrant Hampton on 8-23-18
Dustin Holley / 123 Pennington Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 2-14-92 / Warrant City of Warren on 8-24-18
Lorey Buckner / information not provided on arrest report / Possession of firearm by certain person on 8-25-18
Rodney Carroll / 316 E. Corothers, Warren, AR / DOB 12-18-81 / Warrant x 2 BCSO on 8-25-18
Enjulakie C. Davis / 2569 Hwy 278 W, Wilmar, AR / DOB 3-13-79 / Warrant Monticello and BCSO on 8-25-18
Curtis Martin / 15 Bryant Ct., Warren, AR / DOB 12-4-93 / Possession of Marijuana and driving on suspended license on 8-26-18
Anthony Cooper / 713 George St., Warren, AR / DOB 9-9-69 / Warrant on 8-26-18
