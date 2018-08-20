Wreck Late Sunday Night

City Rescue and Bradley County Sheriffs Office were called to respond to an accident on Bradley County Road 7 at Bradley Road 16. Sunday night August 19th around 11:37 P.M. A 1997 Black Cheverlet truck was overturned and a female was reported trapped. The driver was Brandy Tullos, according to a Sheriff's Department spokesperson. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The accident involved only one vehicle.
