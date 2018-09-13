Anna Wilkerson to Reign Over WHS Homecoming

|Left to Right: Destiny Thomas, Sabria Trotter,Reed Woodard, T'Nyia Cox, Queen Anna Wilkerson, Jovankah Rodriguez, Kacie Cooper, Anne Yepes, and Isabel Densmore
Maid Kacie Cooper is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Cooper. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Caleb Watson. Caleb is the son of Ms. Hiddi Watson and Mr. Alex Harris. In the halftime presentation, Kacie will be escorted by her father.
Maid T’Nyia Cox is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cox. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors J’Malachi Kinnard and Markia Miller. J’Malachi is the son of Mr. Toney Kinnard and Ms. Theresa Cooper. Markia is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nighkia Miller. In the halftime presentation, T’Nyia will be escorted by her father.
Maid Isabel Densmore is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Densmore. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Dylan Higgins. Dylan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Higgins. In the halftime presentation, Isabel will be escorted by her father.
Maid Jovankah Rodriguez is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Heraclio Rodriguez. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Cade Reep. Cade is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Heath Reep. In the halftime presentation, Jovankah will be escorted by her father.
Maid Destiny Thomas is the daughter of Mr. Lawrence Thomas and Ms. Kimberley Hegler. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Marcus Miller. Marcus is the son of Ms. Kamaralisa Miller and Mr. Mark Miller. In the halftime presentation, Destiny will be escorted by her father.
Maid Sabria Trotter is the daughter of Ms. Sabrina Harris and Mr. Kenneth Trotter. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Braden Curry and Donavon Ross. Braden is the son of Mr. Jerry Curry and Ms. Dana Langford. Donavon is the son of Ms. Regina Ross and Mr. Frederick Thompson. In the halftime presentation, Sabria will be escorted by her father.
Maid Anne Yepes is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sergio Yepes. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Keemontrae McKnight and Kilay Davis. Keemontrae is the son of Ms. Kanesha Palmer and Mr. Terry Johnson. Kilay is the son of Ms. Katrina Davis. In the halftime presentation, Anne will be escorted by her father.
Maid Reed Woodard is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Burt Woodard. She will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by seniors Chandler Crockett and Mastin Frazer. Chandler is the son of Mr. Keith Crockett and Ms. Trilby Crockett. Mastin is the son of Mr. Thomas Frazer and Ms. Memory Frazer. In the halftime presentation, Reed will be escorted by her father.
The coronation ceremony will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. The doors will be closed and locked at 12:20. Anyone planning to attend the coronation should be seated by that time.
Following the coronation, the parade will be held at 2:00 p.m. and will begin on North Main Street at the corner of Bond Street. It will travel south to Cypress Street and turn east for one block, then turn left onto Myrtle and travel for one block, ending at the Bradley County Courthouse. Parade participant drop off/pick up will be behind the courthouse. A community-wide pep assembly will be held on the front lawn of the Bradley County Courthouse immediately following the parade.
The football game will kick off at 7:00 p.m., and the royal court will be presented to the fans at halftime.
