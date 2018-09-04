April Harris-Jackon

April Harris-Jackson is Warren's newest APRN. She has joined our practice for general medicine in the new Bradley County Medical Center’s Family Care Clinic located at 304 East Central across from the hospital. She will begin seeing patients on Monday, August 6, 2018. Her office hours will be Monday – Thursday, 8am to 4:30pm and Friday 8am to 12Noon.
Ms. Harris-Jackson is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. She later received her Masters of Science in Nursing from Walden University in August 2017. She graduated with Honors in Sigma Theta Tau and is a member of the National Honor Society of Nursing. April received her board certification with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in November 2017 as a Family Nurse Practitioner.
April and her family are lifelong residents of Warren and she is ecstatic to offer her assistance and serve her community as a member of Bradley County Medical Center Family Care Clinic.
For an appointment call: 226-8636
Walk-ins Welcome!
