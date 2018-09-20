Arkansas "Voter Guide" Available To Learn About Ballot Issues

The general election for 2018, often called the mid-terms, is set for November 6. It is referred to as "midterm" because it is time for the election of all 435 members of congress and one third off the United States Senate and it is between Presidential elections, which are of course conducted every four years. It is also time for election of all constitutional officers in Arkansas, all 100 members of the Arkansas House and one third of the Arkansas Senate. It is also time to elect all county offices in Arkansas and most council members, mayors and other municipal officials. In addition five constitutional amendments will be on the ballet in Arkansas.
Let's look at the constitutional amendments that all voters in Arkansas will be asked to consider:
1. Issue No. 1-This issue is referred to the voters by the Arkansas General Assembly. The proposal would limit attorney's contingency fees in civil lawsuits and put caps on punitive damages for personal injury, property damage of wrongful death. It is a lengthy proposal.
2. Issue No. 2- This issue is referred to the voters by the Arkansas General Assembly and would require anyone voting to present valid photographic identification when voting in person or absentee. It also requires the State of Arkansas to provide such identification to all voters free of charge.
3. Issue No. 3-This matter sets new term limits for members of the Arkansas Legislature. It would limit any one from serving more than 6- years in the House and limit any one from serving more than 8- years in the Senate. It would limit any one from serving more than 10- years total in the General Assembly. The current law allows up to a total of 16-years.
4. Issue No. 4-This proposal would require four licenses to be issued for casino gaming in Arkansas. There would be one each in Crittenden County to Southland Racing Corporation, Garland County to Oaklawn Jockey Club, Pope County and Jefferson County.
5. Issue No. 5-This proposal would increase the Arkansas minimum wage. The wage would go to $9.25 per hour on January 1, 2019, to $10.00 on January 1, 2020 and to $11.00 on January 1, 2021.
* Issues 3,4,5 were put on the ballot by petitions signed by registered voters.
** Legal challenges have been filed against some of these amendments which could force any
one of them off the ballott.
Every voter should educate themselves on each proposal and be prepared to vote for or against each one. A "Voters Guide" is available that details each proposed amendment in detail. Copies are available for free at the offices of the Cooperative Extension Service, the Bradley County Library and Rob Reep Studio. The Guides are free. Pick one up and learn the issues.
