Arrest Report: Sept. 24, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Basmine Jones, Linda Lane #7, Warren, AR., age 29, charged with contempt of court (9-17-18)

Corey Hampton, 1100 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR., age 43, arrested on warrant for delivery of controlled substance (9-19-18)

Eric Rideout, 209 Seminary, Warren, AR., age 32, charged with delivery of a controlled substance (9-19-18)

Michael Price, 108 Bennett St., Hamburg, AR., age ?, arrested on warrant (9-21-18)

Christopher Earnest, 4 Robin St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with possession of meth (9-22-18)

Terri Frasure, 208 Sullivan Rd., Wilmar, AR., age 41, charged with driving on suspended license arrested on warrant from Jefferson County (9-23-18)
