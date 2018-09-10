Arrest Report: September 10, 2018

The following are inncent until proven guilty.
Blake Pope, 2400 McConnell Cir. #4, White Hall, AR., age 33, arrested on warrant (9-3-18)
Luis Felipe, 616 Millwood St., Warren, AR., age 53, charged with DWI, driving left of centr (9-3-18)
Tony Jackson, 1103 Kelly St., Warren, AR., age 26, arrested on warrants from Bradley County, Warren, and Monticello (97-18)
Saul Espino, 281 E. Vine St, Alamo, TX., age 21, charged with no drivers license, driving left of center, and drinking on highway (99-18)
