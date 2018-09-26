BCEDC to Ask for More City Sales Tax Money

The Bradley County Economic Development Commission held its monthly board meeting Monday evening, September 24th in the conference room of the organization on Myrtle Street. Minutes and financial reports were reviewed and approved. During the financial report, it was noted by board member Rep. Jeff Wardlaw that some budgeted line items such as travel have exceeded the budget for the year. There was discussion of whether or not the budget should be amended. It was noted that when the budget for 2018 was approved, it was expected that the organization would spend more than it would take in as revenue and would have to utilize available cash balances.
The discussion turned to asking the City of Warren for more sales tax money. Rep. Wardlaw stated he did not think the city would approve more money for salaries or travel but they should be given a specific list of things such as dirt work on the Griggs property and work on the undeveloped spec building in the city industrial park, which is owned by BCEDC. It should be noted the monthly payment on the note for the building is paid for by the city.
The City of Warren currently pays $75,000.00 per year to the BCEDC, under contract, for the organization to recruit jobs to the area and to assist existing industry. The amount was raised from $50,000.00 per year for 2018 in order for the BCEDC to hire an executive director at an increased salary of around $50,000.00 per year.
Executive Director Len Blaylock, III suggested the board conduct new strategic planning and then discuss the budget needs. Rep Wardlaw moved and the board voted to seek additional money from the city immediately.
In other business, Mr. Carl Vogelpohl, representing the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, was on hand to discuss the five issues on the November ballot to amend the Arkansas Constitution. The Chamber supports Issue 1, which would place caps on lawsuits. He indicated the current law harms business in Arkansas and hurts the medical community. The amendment would affect contingency fees and rules of the court. The Chamber opposes issue 3 which would impose term limits on the state legislature.
