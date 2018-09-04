Bradley County Fair Schedule

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12Allotment of Booths 1-7 p.m.
Enter Home Economics Exhibits 1-7p.m.
Enter Livestock Exhibits 3=9 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13Enter Baked Goods & Fresh Flower Exhibits 8-9:30 a.m.
Judging of Fair Exhibits 10 a.m.
Opening of Fair Exhibits 2-9 p.m.
Livestock Show (Beef, Swine, Goats and Sheep) 5 p.m.
Opening of Fair Exhibits 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Senior Day (Age 55+) Free Admission 10 a.m.-noon
Livestock Premium Sale 11:30 a.m.
Bradley County Fair Trade Days 7 a.m. - until
Trophy Show Bradley County Riding Club 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15Bradley County Fair Trade Days 7 a.m. Unitl
Rib Cook-off Begins 8 a.m.
Opening of Fair Exhibits 9 a.m. 9 p.m.
Little Miss and Junior Fair Queen Pageants (Fairgrounds) 9 a.m.
Antique Tractor and Farm Implement Show 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Motorcycle Show 10 a.m. Until
Kid Zone 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kids Demolition Derby (K-3rd) 10:30 a.m.
Hispanic Gala 1 p.m.
Baggo Tournament 1 p.m.
Talent Show (Fairgrounds) 3 p.m.
Miss Bradley County Fair Queen Pageant (Fairgrounds) 4 p.m.
Show Winners and Rib Cookoff Winners Announced 5 p.m.
Rib Racks Ready for Purchase 5 p.m.
Entertainment (Backyard Players 7-8 p.m.
Entertainment: Fortunate Sons + One 8:15-9:30 p.m.
Release Livestock 8 p.m.
