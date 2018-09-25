Bradley County Fall Cleanup Set For September 29

A Bradley County Fall Clean Up is scheduled for September 29. Volunteers are being asked to come forward to help pick up litter in and around Bradley County. Supplies can be picked up in the Bradley County Judge's Office on Friday, September 28, or on the square early on September 29.
From 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the 29th the Bradley County Landfill will be open and individuals helping clean up will be allowed to dump trash and debris free of charge. No construction debris or contractors.
