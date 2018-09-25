Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Bradley County Log A Load

The Bradley County Log A Load event to raise money for kids was held September 15th at Immanual Church in Warren.  According to a spokesperson for the event, about $40,000.00 was raised.  Four loads of logs were sold raising just over $8,500.00.  There was a live and a silent auction. 

The event is an annual activity that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to benefit children in need of health care.  
1:39 PM

