The Bradley County Log A Load event to raise money for kids was held September 15th at Immanual Church in Warren. According to a spokesperson for the event, about $40,000.00 was raised. Four loads of logs were sold raising just over $8,500.00. There was a live and a silent auction.
The event is an annual activity that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to benefit children in need of health care.
The event is an annual activity that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to benefit children in need of health care.
No comments:
Post a Comment