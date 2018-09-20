Bridge Completed And Paved

Mayor Bryan Martin is shown standing on the newly constructed bridge on Boyd Street in the area known as Pennisterville or the Southernside, just north of the Southern Mill in Northwest Warren. The previous structure had eroded and become unsafe. The City blocked the bridge several months ago and has been in the process of getting it rebuilt. Fortunately all residents of the area had access into and out of their property, although some had to travel an alternate route.
The City of Warren had to have the new structure designed by a certified engineer and bid out the construction project. Total cost is over $80,000.00 and is being paid for 100% form city funds.
The bridge is completed except for the side rails, which should be installed very soon. It remains blocked off until the rails are installed, but is useable by emergency vehicles.
