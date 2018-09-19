Changes In Prison/Jail Proposal

Questions have been being asked for some time, what is going on with the plan to build a private prison in Bradley or Drew County. For around three years there have been discussions between county and state officials relating to the idea of a private company building, owning and managing a penitentiary, with jail cells for utilization by county governments for local prisoners. The original concept was to create a multiple county jail commission. No one was able to explain why a public commission was needed to contract with a private company. After many months of meetings, and a number of private meetings among officials, and the adoption of ordinances by Bradley and Drew Counties, the idea of a public commission was apparently dropped.
Next, the Bradley County Quorum Court was told the plan was for the private company to build, own and operate the facility and the state would directly contract with the company to house several hundred state inmates while the two counties would directly contract on an annual basis for the private firm to house a set number of county prisoners to be paid for by the counties.
Now sources tell salineriverchronicle.com that the new plan is for the private company to build, own and operate the prison, but contract for the housing of all inmates ( state and local ) with the county where the facility is built. The state would then contract with the county to house the several hundred state prisoners. When asked why the change, sources told SRC, in order for the state not to have to bid out the services. When questioned about the liability to the county the facility is located in, the source stated there was none. When questioned further concerning the constitutional authority and responsibility of local sheriffs under this type arrangement, SRC was told we did not know what we were talking about and do not understand. In talking to other sources, we are told there is confusion and lack of communication with the process. Later, a few days after this information was provided to SRC, sources indicated that plans may again be changed. We are not sure as to the current state of the project or what type plan is being pursued. Some sources continue to say the project will be decided upon within two weeks.
