City/County Sales Tax Up 5% & 6% For 2018

During the Warren City Council Meeting held Monday, September 10th, the monthly and year to date financial reports were presented to the council for review and approval. City Clerk Helen Boswell went over the reports in detail and informed the council members that the city sales tax is up 5% for 2018 and the city's share of the county sales tax is up 6% for the year. The report points to a growing economy.
A report was given by Len Blaylock, III for the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. He talked about workforce development and the type community development needed in Warren to create jobs. Council Member Zack Burks asked several questions related to how the city has benefited as for as the creation of new jobs. Mr. Blaylock stated he still expects the poultry plant to hire 115 once it is operational and that other jobs are currently available in the community.
The city council then adopted the property tax levy for the year. It remains at 5 mills, which is no increase. Property taxes have to be levied on a yearly basis.
The members then approved the plan to close streets for the Homecoming Parade set for September 28th in the downtown area. This is just long enough for the parade.
Reports were then reviewed from the police, fire, sanitation, building and street departments. The council members voted to ordered property cleaned up at 412 W. Elm and 421 N. Walnut Streets.
Minutes were submitted from the Water and Sewer Commission, Warren Public Housing Authority and the Cultural Center. It was then announced that the County Fair is scheduled for September 12-15th. The next Council meeting is planned for October 8th.
The Water and Sewer Commission minutes reported that the commission has approved a bid in the amount of $224,800.00 to repaint the water tank on South Main Street. The commission also plans to add a manway to the South Tank.
