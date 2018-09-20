Community Action Board Meets

The Board of Directors of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency met at the corporations headquarters in Warren Tuesday, September 18th for the monthly board meeting. Minutes of previous meetings were approved and committee reports and administrative reports were submitted. In old business, they voted to allow the staff to submit a grant in the amount of $33,288.00 to purchase and install 8 security cameras in Head Start facilities throughout the agency's jurisdiction. Also approved were grant applications for child nutrition, CSBG, Head Start and commodities. The CSBG quarterly report was given to the board.
A great amount of time was spent discussing the bylaws and the issue of board members missing too many meetings. The board ultimately voted to remove five members which included two from Ashley County, and one each from Bradley, Chicot and Drew. There was considerable discussion over who should be removed and the process to be followed. The meeting got intense at times as Mr. Darryl Johnson from Ashley County continued to challenge several actions taken by the board, and interim executive director ( over a period of years ) and the legality of some members. The board was notified that County Judge Hudson of Ashley County has chosen to appoint Mr. Johnson to represent him on the board. There was a lengthy debate over whether or not the board has to confirm such an appointment or if it simply stands upon the county judge's actions. It appeared the board finally accepted the fact that Mr. Johnson was duly designated as a board member, representing the public official sector. No vote was taken and Mr. Johnson began participating and voting.
The board also discussed the frequency of meetings and decided to continue to hold monthly meetings alternating between the headquarters in Warren and locations in the other counties that comprise the agency. Members then voted to go into executive session. After returning to public session, it was reported that the discussion was concerning candidates for the the position of executive director. A selection committee had rated the applicants. Mr. Johnson stated he did not believe the selection and rating process had been properly carried out and made a motion to table any vote on hiring the permanent executive director. That vote passed. Future action will be required to select the a permanent executive director.
Throughout the meeting several board members expressed their concerns on how the agency has been operated for some time and a few relatively new board members seemed to be trying to educate themselves on what actions they should take and how to best manage the various programs operated by the agency, strictly following the bylaws.
