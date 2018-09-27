Election Dates To Remember

Tuesday, October 9th is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming General Election. To register visit the County Clerks Office in the Courthouse or call them at 870-226-3464.
Monday, October 22nd will be the start of early voting. Voters may early vote Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Early voting will be available on Saturdays from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.
The last day of early voting is Monday, November 5th from 8:00 A.M. till 5:00 P.M. All early voting will take place in the County Clerk's Office at the Courthouse.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6th at your normal voting location. If you need information on the location call the County Clerk's Office at 870-226-3464. Voting hours are 7:30 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.
November 2, 2018 ( Friday ) is the deadline for the county clerk to receive county to county transfer of registered voters. For information contact your local county clerk's office, If you are registered in another county you may have your registration transferred to Bradley County.
