Fall Spirit Showing Up On Main Street

While fall isn't exactly in the air yet, it has without a doubt arrived on Main Street in Warren, as volunteers from the Make Warren Shine group have updated portions of Main Street's decor for the upcoming season. It's September, and those cooler temperatures aren't that far away, believe it or not. Drive down to Main Street to check out the new decor, and while you're there, take a stroll down the street and visit some of our downtown merchants. With the fall season and the holiday season just around the corner, remember to shop local. You're dollars spent in town don't go to fund a corporate bonus of a major company. It will be going to a local Mom and Dad buying new shoes for their children to wear to school, or simply to help put food on the table. And your local taxes pay for local projects. #shopwarren
