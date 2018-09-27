Thursday, September 27, 2018

Free Movie To Be Shown

The Bradley County Health Coalition plans to show the movie "Greater" free to the public Saturday, October 6th at the Lumberjack Field House from 3:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.  The Field House is located just behind the home field bleachers of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium.  This will be on the west side of the stadium.  This is a family friendly movie and is part of the public educational effort of the Health Coalition.

Please RSVP your attendance to: 1870-226-8440-Alicia Outlaw or 1870-308-2427-Kaytlin Cruce.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, pillows, etc. and be comfortable.
