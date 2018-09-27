Free Movie To Be Shown

The Bradley County Health Coalition plans to show the movie "Greater" free to the public Saturday, October 6th at the Lumberjack Field House from 3:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. The Field House is located just behind the home field bleachers of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium. This will be on the west side of the stadium. This is a family friendly movie and is part of the public educational effort of the Health Coalition.
Please RSVP your attendance to: 1870-226-8440-Alicia Outlaw or 1870-308-2427-Kaytlin Cruce.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, pillows, etc. and be comfortable.
