FRIENDS OF THE WARREN BRANCH LIBRARY Receives $2500 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Warren, AR – September 12, 2018 – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Friends of the Warren Branch Library a $2500 grant to support youth literacy. This grant is part of more than $3.4 million the organization awarded to 915 recipients on August 28, 2018. Awarded annually at the beginning of the academic school year inception, youth literacy grants help support teachers, schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves.
“Warren Branch Library is honored to be the recipient of this generous grant, on behalf of the Friends of the Library, in support of our local youth by funding our newest literacy program, Legends of the Library”, states Sandy Doss, Branch Manager.
Warren Branch Library offers various Literacy/Education programs throughout the year for all ages. Some of these programs include, Preschool Storytime, Super Healthy Gardeners, Adult Computer Assistance, Wired Homeschoolers, Summer Reading Programs, Book Clubs, and much more. We are pleased to add our newest program, Legends of the Library. This program will offer various forms of alternative literacy such as, storytimes, educational sessions, reading contests, crafts, cooking lessons, coding, STEM, and technology activities. The community as a whole will benefit not only through increased reading skills, but also by developing social and life skills that will change their overall perspective of literacy and education.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General’s mission is Serving Others, and this commitment comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that will impact thousands of students across the country. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has partnered with thousands of organizations focused on advancing the goals of literacy and education.”
To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages.
Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in his honor and has since helped more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test. Customers may receive a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services by clicking here or by picking up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card available at the cash register of every Dollar General store, which can be mailed in for information.
About the Friends of the Warren Branch Library
The Friends of the Warren Branch Library are a group of library supporters, dedicated to assisting the Warren Branch Library with its every need, to improve basic library services on a daily basis, and also secure additional funding for library literacy programs through fundraising and grant writing.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
“Warren Branch Library is honored to be the recipient of this generous grant, on behalf of the Friends of the Library, in support of our local youth by funding our newest literacy program, Legends of the Library”, states Sandy Doss, Branch Manager.
Warren Branch Library offers various Literacy/Education programs throughout the year for all ages. Some of these programs include, Preschool Storytime, Super Healthy Gardeners, Adult Computer Assistance, Wired Homeschoolers, Summer Reading Programs, Book Clubs, and much more. We are pleased to add our newest program, Legends of the Library. This program will offer various forms of alternative literacy such as, storytimes, educational sessions, reading contests, crafts, cooking lessons, coding, STEM, and technology activities. The community as a whole will benefit not only through increased reading skills, but also by developing social and life skills that will change their overall perspective of literacy and education.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to be an ardent supporter of schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General’s mission is Serving Others, and this commitment comes to life through Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants that will impact thousands of students across the country. Since its inception 25 years ago, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has partnered with thousands of organizations focused on advancing the goals of literacy and education.”
To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to increase literacy skills for individuals of all ages.
Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education. In 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in his honor and has since helped more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test. Customers may receive a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services by clicking here or by picking up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card available at the cash register of every Dollar General store, which can be mailed in for information.
About the Friends of the Warren Branch Library
The Friends of the Warren Branch Library are a group of library supporters, dedicated to assisting the Warren Branch Library with its every need, to improve basic library services on a daily basis, and also secure additional funding for library literacy programs through fundraising and grant writing.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $159 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment